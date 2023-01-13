For the first time, Habitat for Humanity is coming to North Glengarry – and help is wanted.

The organization builds safe, affordable homes for people in need using volunteers, partnerships, and sponsorships with community organizations, contractors, and individuals. In 2023, Habitat for Humanity Cornwall and the Counties will be building two homes in Maxville.

Habitat for Humanity helps eligible individuals to own their own homes. On January 24, an open house for interested individuals will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maxville and District Sports Complex, located at 25 Fair Street. Information will be available about participation in the program through home ownership, building, volunteering, partnership, and sponsorship.

To assist with the building project in Maxville, Habitat for Humanity Cornwall and the Counties is looking for assistance from professional tradespeople and volunteers. The skills and trades needed include: excavation, foundations, plumbers, electricians, parging, HVAC, roofing, eavestrough, framers, drywall, flooring, and painters.

Anyone interested in assisting Habitat for Humanity Cornwall and the Counties with its building project in Maxville should attend the open house on January 24 or call 613-938-0413 extension 206 or email [email protected] .