The Hawkesbury Hawks picked up three of four points on the weekend against two of the Central Canada Hockey League’s (CCHL) top teams.

Hawkesbury hammered the Robinson Division leading Smiths Falls Bears 8-2 on Saturday evening (January 7) in front of the home crowd at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex in Hawkesbury. The previous night (Friday, January 6), Hawkesbury fell in 2-1 in overtime to the Carleton Place Canadians at home at The Bob.

With the win and overtime loss on the weekend, the Hawks picked up three points and solidified their hold on third place in the CCHL’s Yzerman Division. Hawkesbury improved its record on the year to 16-11-3-3, for 38 points.

The Hawks trail second place Navan by six points and are up eight points on the fourth-place Rockland Nationals. The Ottawa Junior Senators sit in first place in the Yzerman Division, with a record of 25-5-2-0, for 51 points.

This week’s results

Saturday, January 7 – Hawkesbury 8 Smiths Falls 2

Landon Brownlee had a hat-trick, Antoine Dorion and Remi Gélinas picked up two goals apiece, while Dekon Randell-Snow made a whopping 51 saves, as the Hawks clawed the Smiths Falls Bears 8-2 on Saturday (January 7).

Thomas Beaudoin added a single for Hawkesbury, while Felix Sauvé. Jakson Kirk and Nathan Gagne each had three assists. Smiths Falls, which leads the Central Canada Junior Hockey League’s Robinson Division with a record of 20-9-1-2, had goals from Julien Wasmer and Finnegan Kilmurray in the loss.

The Hawks jumped out to an early 2-0 first period lead, with Gélinas scoring both of his goals. Doiron and Brownlee each scored twice in the second frame, as the Hawks built their lead to 6-2. Hawkesbury fired 44 shots at the Smiths Falls net.

Friday, January 6 – Carleton Place 2 Hawkesbury 1 (OT)

Matteo Disipio scored the overtime winner, as the visiting Carleton Place Canadians (18-9-0-2) topped the Hawks in overtime on Friday, January 6.

Hawkesbury had its lone goal from Alex Fournier. Hawks goaltenders Dimitri Pelekos was outstanding in the loss, making 43 saves and keeping Hawkesbury in the game until Disipio’s overtime winner.

Upcoming games

Hawkesbury is scheduled to travel to Rockland on Tuesday January 10, to face the Nationals in an 8 p.m. start. The Hawks are then home to host the Navan Grads on Friday, January 13. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

with files from Mac Hinton

Hawks forward Nathan Gagné (9) showers Smiths Falls netminder Dawson Labre with snow spray, as Remi Gélinas (27) scores his second goal of the game to give Hawkesbury a 2-0 first period lead. Photo: Reid Masson Hawkesbury netminder Dekon Randall-Snow (35) makes one of his 51 saves in the Hawks 8-2 win over the Smiths Falls Bears. Photo: Reid Masson

Central Canada Hockey League Standings – January 8, 2022

Related Stories