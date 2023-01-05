The Emergency Department at Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) reopened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3 after being temporarily closed since 6 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022. The emergency department had been closed due to a shortage of staff compounded with high patient volumes.

The Review contacted HGH to inquire if there were a significant number of patients waiting to use the Emergency Department when it reopened, but no response was received by the time of publication. However, on January 3, HGH did announce that number of individuals with colds, flu, COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other viral respiratory illnesses is on the rise in the region. Wait times at the emergency department are described as “longer than usual.” However, people are encouraged to not neglect their health and go to the Emergency Department if they need medical attention.

If you or your child have any of the following severe symptoms, call 911 immediately or head to the emergency department:

Symptoms for adults:





Difficulty breathing

Chest pain

Loss of consciousness

Confusion

Symptoms for children:

Working hard to breathe (the lower chest is moving in more than normal when the child breathes, nostrils are flaring, child is grunting)

Bluish skin

Unable to breastfeed or drink

Very sleepy or difficult to wake

Urinating less than usual

Fever with rash

Seizures or convulsions

Fever in an infant younger than 3 months

As a measure to give specific attention to patients with respiratory illnesses and reduce pressure on the emergency department, HGH opened a Respiratory Illness Assessment Centre on January 4. It will also be open on January 5 and 6. As of January 9, it will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

For an appointment, please call 613-632-1111 extension 52410.

Please use the Main Entrance and follow directions to get to the Assessment Centre.

For people aged 14+ with any of the following worsening symptoms: Fever or chills lasting for more than 5 days Cough (not related to other causes) Mild shortness of breath Decrease or loss of taste or smell Muscle aches or joint pain Extreme tiredness Sore throat Runny, stuffy or congested nose Headache Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea Abdominal pain (not related to other causes) Pink eye (not related to other causes)



The Alexandria Respiratory Assessment Centre at Glengarry Memorial Hospital allows residents of Prescott-Russell and surrounding counties to get care and avoid a visit to the Emergency Room.

The centre screens, evaluates and treats children and adults with symptoms of respiratory illnesses such as the common cold, influenza, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral respiratory illnesses.

The centre and is open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed December 26 and January 2.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit the Glengarry Memorial Hospital website .

The Centre de santé communautaire de l’Estrie (CSCE) offers a walk-in clinic for adults and children in Bourget.

The clinic is reserved exclusively for the evaluation of respiratory diseases for the population of Prescott-Russell as well as the counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

The clinic is open every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Centre de santé communautaire de l’Estrie website .

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa also offers a COVID-19 Kids Come First Care Clinic.

If your child is over 2 months old and :

he or she has new symptoms such as fever, cough, vomiting, abdominal pain, earache or runny nose

cannot be seen in-person by their primary care provider

and the child needs to be assessed in person, you can visit the COVID-19 Kids Come First Care Clinic.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit CHEO .

Québec residents are encouraged to use the digital Primary care access point (GAP) service, which will direct them to the appropriate health services. For more information, visit the GAP website.