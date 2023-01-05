The wins and losses of the Hawkesbury Hawks are not the only ups and downs to be experienced at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex in Hawkesbury. The facility’s new elevator is now in operation.

On January 4, the Town of Hawkesbury announced the elevator is finally in service. The new $156,975 elevator was installed during 2022, but could not be used until it had passed inspection and an operating licence was issued by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority.

Spectators of hockey games and other events on the rink, and people attending events in the community hall on the second floor of the complex who cannot take the stairs will be able to attend events easily again. The operating elevator will also make it easier for large objects to be moved from one level of the building to another.