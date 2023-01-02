Some turf troubles have slightly delayed the opening of the new Nation Sports Complex in Limoges, but the municipality is optimistic the facility will be in use during January.

Work began in September 2021 on the multi-sport, indoor facility on Limoges Road, which includes a soccer field two-thirds of FIFA regulation size, a walking track, and a community centre hall, which will accommodate up to 150 people.

On December 12, Recreation Director Carol Ann Scott told La Nation council the artificial turf installed at the complex did not meet standards set by the installer and will be replaced. The new complex was to open for use in December, but the issue with the flooring means opening is being delayed to sometime in January. Centaur Floor Systems has arranged to borrow artificial turf from a facility in Montreal until turf specifically made for the design of the Limoges facility has been produced.

“They have to wait and fabricate it again,” said Scott.





In November 2022, the La Nation Recreation Department began accepting reservations for soccer leagues to use the new complex. The temporary turf will allow leagues to start playing as early as the first week of January. Scott explained the new, permanent turf will again be inspected to make sure it meets specifications before it is installed. The municipality will be credited for the extra expenses associated with the turf replacement.

In August 2021, La Nation council approved a budget of $14,549,557 for the new Nation Sports Complex. Scott told council on December 12, 2022, that the project will be completed within that budget. The municipality is conducting the $1 million Nation Gets in Shape fundraising campaign and has adopted a policy for possible naming rights for the complex.

“Things are winding down, that’s good news,” Scott said about construction nearing completion.

McDonald Brothers Construction of Carp is building the new Nation Sports Complex.

Mayor Francis Brière said the company has done good work.

“They have a good construction team,” Scott remarked.