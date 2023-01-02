A $250,000 pledge to The Nation Gets in Shape Campaign has been received from GFL Environmental to provide equipment and furnishing for the new Nation Sports Complex.

Launched in 2021, The Nation gets in Shape is a $1 million campaign to obtain sports equipment, furnishings, and other necessary resources for the new Sports Complex currently nearing completion in Limoges.

“I would like to thank GFL Environmental for their generous contribution to The Nation Gets in Shape campaign. This facility will serve our community as a whole, and it is thanks to organisations like GFL that our complex will be fully furnished, equipped and ready to welcome its users.” said Mayor Francis Brière. “I thank GFL for being a leader in our community and look forward to welcoming other partners as we continue to raise funds.”

GFL representatives on hand at the check presentation on December 15, 2022, were thrilled to be part of the community’s history.

“This contribution only solidifies the partnership that GFL has developed over the years with The Nation Municipality. The sports complex project is perfectly in line with our corporate values aimed at helping to improve the quality of life of the communities where we are present”, underlined Jean-Philippe Laliberté, General Manager of Landfill Operations and Compliance at GFL.