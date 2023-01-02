Happy New Year to all the readers of my weekly column. I really appreciate the support of everyone and all of the wonderful comments I have received.

This week’s column marks one year since I began my journey as The Review‘s Sports Authority. Combined with my jobs as the statistician for the Vankleek Hill Cougars and Alexandria Glens hockey teams, it has kept me very busy and I am loving it.

I am really enjoying my journeys. I really couldn’t be any happier. That’s how great my life has been!

Hawks defenseman Bradley Horner signs with Ottawa 67s

Hawkesbury Hawks defenseman and Vankleek Hill native Bradley Horner is almost full recovered from the injury he suffered early in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) season, but it does not appear he will be rejoining the Hawks.





Horner, an ’05 prospect who is still just 17 years old, has reportedly signed a contract with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67s and is expected to join the team in the next couple of weeks. The official announcement is said to be on hold until Ottawa 67s General Manager Jeff Boyd returns from the IIHF World Junior Championships in in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. Boyd is serving as the GM for Canada’s junior team.

Standing 5’11” and weighing 172 pounds, Horner had recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 16 games for the Hawks this season before he was injured. In 52 games with Hawkesbury during the 2021-2022 season, Horner had four goals and six assists for 10 points. He played in all 15 of the Hawks’ playoff games last season.

From Vankleek Hill, Horner is a product of the Eastern Ontario Wild AAA minor hockey system. He played 30 games for the Wild U15 AAA team in 2019-2020, scoring five goals and adding 22 assists for 27 points.

Congratulations Brad!

Alexandria Glens host Ottawa West this Saturday

The Alexandria Glens had a tough start to the 2022-2023 Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League (EOJHL) season, but they closed it out on a high note.

The Glens topped the Ottawa Junior Canadians 3-2 in the team’s final game of 2022 on Tuesday, December 20. The win was just the fourth of the season for the young Alexandria team and was the best Christmas present they could have asked for. Alexandria was scheduled to face the Canadians again on Friday, December 23, but that game was postponed by the storms before Christmas.

The Glens, now sporting a record of 4-21-0-1 will host the 13-9-1-1 Ottawa West Golden Knights when EOJHL play resumes this Saturday, January 7, at the Glengarry Sports Palace in Alexandria.