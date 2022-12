The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation wishes to thank Nicole Trottier, as well as the administration and clients […]

The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation wishes to thank Nicole Trottier, as well as the administration and clients of Olympia Bowling in Hawkesbury for organizing a fundraiser in support of the HGH Foundation. A dinner and dance held on November 27 at Olympia Bowling raised $700 for the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer at HGH!

