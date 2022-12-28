The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation wishes to thank Nicole Trottier, as well as the administration and clients of Olympia Bowling in Hawkesbury for organizing a fundraiser in support of the HGH Foundation. A dinner and dance held on November 27 at Olympia Bowling raised $700 for the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer at HGH!
About The Author
Submitted
This content has been submitted to The Review. If you have content to submit click here. | Click Here to subscribe to The Review today!
A Message From Us
Support Local
- Hawkesbury Legion donates to L’Orignal Food BankThe Hawkesbury Royal Canadian Legion Branch 472 donated a check of $750 to the L’Orignal Food Bank just before Christmas. […]
- Olympia Bowling fundraiser for HGH FoundationThe Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation wishes to thank Nicole Trottier, as well as the administration and clients […]
- Snow, freezing rain and high winds to hit Prescott-RussellA major winter storm expected to hit Eastern Ontario and western Québec this evening (Thursday, December 22) and last into […]