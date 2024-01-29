Winter carnival season has arrived locally, and Grenville was one of the communities hosting a day of frosty festivities on Saturday, January 27. Carnaval de Grenville activities took place at Parc Normand-Woodbury in the centre of the village. Human curling, an obstacle course, sliding, skating, hockey, and horse-drawn wagon rides were all part of fun. In the evening, the carnival concluded with live entertainment and fireworks.

Photos: James Morgan

These “rocks” were tossed across the ice in a human curling bonspiel.

