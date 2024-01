Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Winter carnival season has arrived locally, and Grenville was one of the communities hosting a day of frosty festivities on Saturday, January 27. Carnaval de Grenville activities took place at Parc Normand-Woodbury in the centre of the village. Human curling, an obstacle course, sliding, skating, hockey, and horse-drawn wagon rides were all part of fun. In the evening, the carnival concluded with live entertainment and fireworks.

