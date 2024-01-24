Opportunity is knocking again with Opportunity Knox. The Vankleek Hill community group, backed by Knox Presbyterian Church in Vankleek Hill, the Presbyterian World Service and Development, and local public generosity is sponsoring another Syrian refugee family.

The family being sponsored is two parents, their adult son, and a grandparent. Prior to fleeing Syria to Iraq, Kamal owned a shop in Syria, and worked for the Red Crescent, which is the branch of the Red Cross in majority-Muslim countries. His wife Norma previously worked in a government office. Now in Erbil, Iraq, Kamal drives a taxi and Norma works in a store. Their son Rawad just turned 19 and has graduated high school. He would like to become an engineer and is very motivated to start further studies in Canada. Myrana is Norma’s mother and she helps out at home.

According to Lisa Jennings of Opportunity Knox, the family passed their interview with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on December 20, 2023. They have also cleared background and security checks. All that stands between them and arriving in Vankleek Hill are their medical examinations, which will be submitted to Immigration Canada once completed.

The family are Greek Orthodox Christians, a minority group found in many middle eastern countries. They face persecution and danger in countries with a militant Islamic presence, such as Syria and Iraq.

Opportunity Knox began the process of applying to sponsor the family in 2022.

“Applications are requested with very little time to submit, and then the waiting process is agonizing and usually takes years,” remarked Jennings.

With reports of wait times of up to 48 months, the group deliberately kept the pending sponsorship of the current family quiet, but now they are seeking community assistance because the family could be arriving this spring.

Opportunity Knox works closely with the Presbyterian World Service and Development, and with Rev. Marianne Emig Carr, and Presbyterian minister in Brockville to find out who is in need of sponsorship, and on navigating the process with IRCC.

When a sponsored individual or individuals arrive in Canada, the sponsoring organization—in this case, Opportunity Knox, is responsible for the refugees for 12 months. The people live in or close to the community and any children attend local schools. Jennings said each sponsorship is different because the language, education, and emotional situation for people constantly vary.

Opportunity Knox’s first private sponsorship was in 2016 of Samih, a young Syrian man. After his time in Vankleek Hill, he moved to Vancouver where he is now living with his Australian wife.

The Hamis, a Kurdish family from Syria, were sponsored jointly by Opportunity Knox and the federal government. The family of four is now living in Québec City and are reported to be doing well with their life there.

Opportunity Knox has raised more than $35,000 toward the current effort to sponsor a Syrian family. Jennings said about $15,000 is still required. Donations from the community are greatly appreciated. All donations of $20 or more are tax deductible, and can be made out to Knox Church Vankleek Hill, with a memo on the cheque stating that it is for Opportunity Knox. In addition, fundraising activities are being planned for months ahead.

Anyone interested in helping the family when they arrive may contact Karin Mode at [email protected] or Lisa Jennings at [email protected]. Help will be needed to assist the family with finding housing and having transportation to appointments.

