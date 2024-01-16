Internationally-renowned paracyclist Joey Desjardins of Champlain Township arrived in Australia on January 11 for Round One of the first 2024 UCI Paracycling Road World Cup event of the season. The races take place on Wednesday, January 17 in Adelaide, the capital city of South Australia. In recent days, Desjardins was preparing for the race and cycling along local roads in the Australian countryside.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.