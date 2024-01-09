The village known for its popular cheddar cheese is celebrating 150 years in 2024.

St-Albert was founded in 1874 as an agricultural settlement and Roman Catholic parish by the South Nation River in the historic Township of Cambridge. Today, the village is part of The Nation Municipality. It is best known as the home of the St-Albert dairy cooperative which produces cheddar sold all over Ontario and Québec. The cheese factory, outlet store, and restaurant are a popular destination with locals and tourists alike.

A series of community events are planned throughout the year to celebrate the 150 th anniversary of St-Albert. The official launch of the festivities is at a gala event taking place on Saturday, January 13 at the St-Albert Community Centre.

