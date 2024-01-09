Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is trying to prevent leaks in the Calumet water system.

Municipal council has approved the purchase of 20 water meters at a cost of $9,910. The meters will be installed at certain points to monitor water flows as an indication of if there are leaks in the system.

Water consumption in Calumet is not metered for residential billing.

Tax exemption

The Avoca Community Centre will continue to be exempt from property taxes. The facility is not owned and operated by the municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge but is instead incorporated and under the direction of a committee. Grenville-sur-la-Rouge council has decided to extend the property tax exemption to the community centre, which was first granted in 2014.

