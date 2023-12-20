The Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society has made a $3,300 contribution to the new Prescott and Russell Residence.

The contribution will go towards purchasing 204 Maxi Sky patient lifts for rooms at the new residence being constructed on Spence Avenue in Hawkesbury, which is scheduled to open in 2024.

Agricultural Society President Cory Nixon presented the cheque to Prescott and Russell Residence Foundation President Denise Robitaille on Friday December 8, at the current Residence on Cartier Boulevard in Hawkesbury. Longtime Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society members Cecil and Maureen Cass, who now live at the Residence, also attended the presentation of the donation.

The foundation is starting a $1 million campaign to purchase the patient lifts. Residence Administrator Éric Larocque said the lifts will make work much safer for personal support workers at the new facility.

Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society President Cory Nixon, left, presenting the donation cheque to Prescott and Russell Residence Foundation President Denise Robataille. Photo: James Morgan