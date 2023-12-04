On Saturday, December 2, residents, volunteers, and visitors to Grenville and Grenville-sur-la-Rouge did their part to help the hungry this Christmas.

Chevaliers de Colomb Conseil 3188 held its 75th annual guignolée and collected food and cash donations to prepare Christmas food boxes for residents of Grenville and Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. Volunteers were collecting cash donations from drivers at the intersection of Rue Maple (Route 344) and Rue Queen, in the basement of Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs church, the Centre Paul-Bougie in Calumet, and the Centre Communautaire Campbell in Pointe-au-chêne.

Guignolée Co-President Paul-Andre Aubry said 25 volunteers were helping with this year’s collection.

Aubry said that as of December 2, they had already received requests for 84 boxes.

The deadline to apply for a Christmas box from Conseil 3188 is December 22. For information, contact Aubry at 819-242-2179, Co-President Pierre Bakx at 819-242-2259, or the Presbytère at 819-242-5269.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.