This year, Valoris celebrates the 32nd anniversary of its annual Christmas Elves Campaign, an initiative that offers gifts to children and teenagers across Prescott-Russell who might not otherwise receive any.

Last year, more than 650 children received a gift during the holiday season as a result of this initiative. To ensure the continued success of this campaign, Valoris calls upon the generosity and support of its community.

How you can contribute?

Elves are now available in Valoris service centres and in several businesses across Prescott-Russell. Each elf provides a wish list for a child in the community. Unwrapped gifts must be returned before December 1, 2023.

You may also contribute to the cause by bringing new items (gift cards, games, toys, clothing, books, etc.) or monetary donations to a Valoris service centre before December 1. It is also possible to make an online donation to contribute to the campaign: https://bit.ly/3MHTa0u. To see the complete list of participating businesses, visit the Valoris website at https://bit.ly/3MHfw1U.

Thank you in advance for contributing to the happiness of hundreds of children on Christmas morning! For more information on the campaign, please contact Valoris at 1 800 675-6168.