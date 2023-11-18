Former Hawkesbury Mayor Paula Assaly has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Economic Development Commissioner of the Hawkesbury Industrial Investment Association (HIIA). The organization is focused on fostering economic growth and development in the Hawkesbury region.

Assaly is a lawyer by profession and served as Mayor of the Town of Hawkesbury from 2018 to 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Assaly as the new Chief Executive Officer and Economic Development Commissioner of HIIA. Her passion for the Hawkesbury community and her impressive track record of leadership makes her the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Ms. Assaly will guide HIIA toward new heights and continue to drive economic prosperity in our region,” Said HIIA President Ronald Bender.

In her new role, Assaly will lead strategic initiatives, oversee day-to-day operations, and work closely with the Board of Directors to implement the HIIA’s vision for the future. She is excited to build on the organizations 60-year legacy and further enhance its positive impact on the Hawkesbury community and region.

I am deeply honored to join the Hawkesbury Industrial Investment Association as its Chief Executive Officer and Economic Development Commissioner. The HIIA has a long-standing tradition of supporting economic growth and prosperity in our region, and I am committed to continuing and expanding upon this important work. Together with the dedicated HIIA team and our community partners, we will strive to make our region an even better place to live and work,” Assaly said.

HIIA CEO and Commissioner of Economic Development, Paula Assaly. Submitted photo