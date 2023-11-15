Cougars claw victory from the Eagles

Vankleek Hill’s Malcolm Seguin (4) scores off a pass from Andy Lightle-Blais (13) in the Cougar’s 5-1 win over the St-Isidore Eagles at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre on Saturday evening (November 11). The win over St-Isidore extended the Cougars’ current winning streak to nine straight games. Vankleek Hill is sitting solidly in second place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings, but the Cougars will face a big test this Saturday, November 18, when they host the first place Gatineau-Hull Volant. Game time at the Vankleek Hill Arena is 7:30 p.m.