The Sûreté du Québec is investigating a mass email sent to businesses, schools, and other agencies across Québec containing a bomb threat and demanding a ransom be paid.

Several checks were carried out by the police at the targeted locations and no explosive device explosive was located.

The investigation aims in particular to locate and identify the person(s) responsible for this threat.

Several police forces across Québec have received calls from establishments and organizations which have received this email.

The Sûreté du Québec is coordinating the investigation in collaboration with other police forces.

The Sûreté du Québec asks organizations, establishments and/or citizens not to respond to this email if they receive it. Anyone who receives this type of email should contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information to assist this investigation should contact the Sûreté du Québec Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

The investigation into the bomb threat and ransom email in Québec follows a similar bomb threat and demand for ransom that was targeted at French-language Catholic schools in Eastern and Northern Ontario on November 1. No explosive devices were found as a result of that threat.