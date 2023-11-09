The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found human remains at the site of numerous residential fires in the Summerstown area of South Glengarry on Thursday, November 9. The human remains were identified by the Office of the Chief Coroner.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, South Glengarry firefighters, and OPP officers responded to the area where multiple residences were on fire near Malibu Lane. As a result, more than 10 residences were evacuated.

The Township of South Glengarry is providing support for families that have been displaced by the fires. The township also set up a family reunification centre at Paul Rozon Memorial Park.

Local OPP officers, with assistance from the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the SD&G Crime Unit, continue to investigate the fire. This will remain ongoing with the assistance of the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshall and the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Road closures continued during the ongoing investigation.

The fires occurred near Roger’s Marina along County Road 2 near the St. Lawrence River. On Thursday, the marina received numerous calls from boat owners inquiring if there was any damage to vessels in storage for the winter. On Facebook, the marina announced there was no damage to boats in storage because the fires were not at the marina itself.