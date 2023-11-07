As the weather gets colder, the Champlain Library is excited to announce the return of its heartwarming program, “A Book on Every Bed” for its 13th year. Designed to foster a love for reading and spread the joy of giving within our community, the program aims to match generous individuals with children from families benefiting from the Vankleek Hill or L’Orignal food banks.

Through the simple act of purchasing a book, participants can contribute to brightening a child’s Christmas morning, allowing them to unwrap the gift of knowledge and imagination.

If you are able to help us in this initiative you can sign up to be matched with a child by calling us at 613-678-2216 or by visiting the library in person. Patrons are requested to purchase an age-appropriate book, leaving it unwrapped, but accompanied by a gift bag with tissue paper. All submissions should be made by December 1, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to wake up to the magic of a new book on Christmas morning.

The library also aims to spread cheer to the residents of the Vankleek Hill and L’Orignal senior residences this holiday season by providing them with new magazines and activity books such as colouring, crossword and word search. The activity books also need to be submitted to the library by December 1, and donors are welcome to drop them off at any time during regular library hours.

For more information about the “A Book on Every Bed” program and other initiatives at the Champlain Library, please visit bc-cl.ca or contact the library directly.