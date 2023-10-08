Small town barber shops have often been as much about conversation as they are a place to get a haircut. A piece of art recently donated to the Township of North Glengarry depicts that aspect.

On Wednesday, September 20, the Collectif D’Artistes Glengarry Artists’ Collective attended the Township of North Glengarry’s Committee of the Whole meeting to donate a piece of art as they do annually, to the township. They have donated the maquette for their latest mural – The Senate Too.

“This interpretation of the 1991 mural by Odile Têtu is to scale, about 18 by 48 inches. The work was painted by Collectif members, Kerry Herwijnen McIntosh and Tina Whitman. We think it would be an interesting addition to the TNG collection,” said Collective Vice President and Treasurer Yvonne Callaway.

Through the municipal Community Grant Program offered through the Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee, the Collectif D’Artistses Glengarry Artists’ Collective received funding to recreate the original mural in Mill Square. The piece was first painted and then printed on panels that were then mounted on the wall, restoring a beautiful piece of art in the community.

“Art is something we should never take for granted, and seeing murals like this one representing our past is incredible, we are so appreciative to have such a group of talented individuals in North Glengarry,” said Councillor Jeff Manley, who is also Chair of the township’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee.