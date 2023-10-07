The Prescott-Russell Community Development Corporation (PRCDC) has a new executive.

On September 27, Luc Filion of Clarence-Rockland was elected as Chair of the PRCDC Board of Directors for 2023-2024. Patrick Brousseau of Russell was elected as Vice-Chair and Julie Ménard Breault of Alfred and Plantagenet was elected as Secretary/Treasurer.

“In today’s interconnected world, economic, business and community development cannot occur in isolation. This requires a collective effort involving government agencies, municipalities, regional government, businesses and entrepreneurs, educational establishments, non-profit organizations such as Chambers of Commerce and, above all, the community itself. Our vision as an economic development organization is to promote realistic, inclusive and, above all, sustainable progress,” remarked Filion.

In 2022-2023, the PRCDC, through its investment fund, has disbursed nearly $2.3 million in loans and created more than 181 direct jobs in addition to contributing financially to more than 20 community economic development events with partners including three chambers of commerce, MOFIF, Desjardins, CSDCEO, UCPR etc.

This fall, in partnership with the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, PRCDC will engage in a transparent and inclusive regional dialogue, soliciting the businesses and community’s commitment, ideas and comments to shape the new regional economic development strategy for 2023-2028.

“The regional economic development strategy is essential to guide economic growth, promote stability and prosperity, and meet the needs and challenges of businesses and communities in Prescott and Russell,” said PRCDC Executive Director John Candie.

The PRCDC receives unconditional financial support of the Government of Canada through FedDev Ontario.