If you drove by St-Pierre-Apôtre church (historic St-Alphonse-Ligouri) in Hawkesbury the night of Saturday, September 16 and saw a crowd of people enjoying music while an image of Jesus Christ was projected onto the wall, you were not seeing or hearing things.

The parish, in collaboration with École secondaire régionale catholoque de Hawkesbury (ESCRH), decided to present an evening with music and enjoy a conversation in front of the church. Liza Sutherland, who is both a parishioner at St-Pierre-Apôtre and a teacher at ESCRH, said parish priest Abbé Éric Robichaud wanted an event that would encourage people to comfortably socialize around the church as they had in days past. However, the event was made much more contemporary with a DJ playing electronic dance music and light display during the evening. Occasionally, the DJ’s read selected Bible verses.

From the balcony, Abbé Éric asked the crowd if they would like a similar event to be held in the future, and the response from the crowd was positive.

Chevaliers de Colomb Council 9952 contributed to the presentation of the event.

