Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) students were on their feet on Thursday, September 21. The LINK leadership class at VCI organized the school’s annual Terry Fox walk/run to raise funds for cancer research. Fundraisers are held across Canada each September in memory of cancer survivor Terry Fox, who ran from St. John’s Newfoundland to Thunder Bay Ontario in 1980 as a fundraiser for cancer research. Unfortunately, Fox had to end his Marathon of Hope because the cancer had returned and he died a few months later. As of Thursday, VCI’s total was more than $200 and counting. Students and staff followed a route through the streets of Vankleek Hill while others chose to walk around the running track beside the school. Many students and staff wore name tags explaining they were participating in honour of family members or friends who had survived or succumbed to cancer.

The VCI LINK class before the school’s Terry Fox Fundraiser on September 21. Photo: James Morgan