During the past week, The Review has received messages about a couple walking north along chemin de la Rivière Rouge in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge pulling two wagons loaded with minimal possessions. At night, the man and woman have been seen camping beside the road. Comments about the couple have also appeared on a community social media page. People have expressed concern for their welfare, especially if they are homeless and remain in the remote, rural area as colder weather approaches.

The Review found the couple pulling their wagons along chemin de la Rivière Rouge on Wednesday, September 13 by the river between the island near the MacVicar property and the chemin Walker bridge. The woman said she and the man are on a “voyage of obligation,” and are not interested in speaking with a journalist.