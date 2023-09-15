The former École Sainte-Marguerite Bourgeoys building in Hawkesbury is being demolished.

The school on Bon Pasteur Street closed in 2013 and had sat mostly empty for the past 10 years. Théâtre Cercle Gascon had used part of the building for storage, and more recently, the Hawkesbury Fire Department and Hawkesbury OPP Detachment had used the building for rescue practice.

On August 6, 2022, a fire broke out in the former school and 50 firefighters from eight departments responded, resulting in heavy water damage to the structure.