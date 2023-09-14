Congratulations! You have just won $500,000. You have just been called by a scammer.

The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to warn the public that there is an active scam in the area, people pretending to be from the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

In these cases, the victim typically receives a phone call from someone saying they are from the Heart and Stroke Foundation and that the victim has won a large amount of money and a flat screen television. In recent incidents the person calling gives the fake name, with an address in Toronto and a phone number. When the victim calls the number back, someone does answer “Heart and Stroke Foundation”. Police have investigated and determined that the Heart and Stroke Foundation do not work this way, if you have won anything with them, they send the prize directly to the winner.

Victims in our area have lost large amounts of money to this SCAM, police are urging people to not give their personal or financial information to anyone over the phone.

If a scam artist contacts, you or if you have been defrauded contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC). You can file a report with the CAFC by calling 1-888-495-8501 (Monday to Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm EST) or by using their online reporting tool at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca