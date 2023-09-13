Nominations are open for a national award which recognizes positive change in agricultural management.

Farm Management Canada is seeking to honour individuals or groups with the 2023 Wilson Loree Award. This prestigious award was established more than twenty years ago, to honour those that have made an extraordinary contribution to developing and promoting new and positive change in agricultural business management practices and expertise in Canada.

Farm Management Canada encourages the nomination of individuals or groups that:

have made significant contributions in the area of farm business management regionally or nationally;

have demonstrated innovation in areas such as turning research into practical management tools, adapting best practices from other sectors to agriculture, and finding new ways to deliver training, information and resources to farm managers;

have served as a role model and a mentor to colleagues, partners and clients, inspiring them to achieve their full potential;

have demonstrated the ability to network and develop partnerships to include others in furthering the shared goals and vision of the agriculture industry

Nominations are required by October 6, 2023. The nominator must be a member of Farm Management Canada. Farm Management Canada Staff and Board members are not eligible for the award. The winner will be revealed during the Agricultural Excellence Conference, November 21-23, 2023. All are welcome to attend.

Visit www.FMC-GAC.com for more information on the Award and the Conference.

Click here to access the 2023 Wilson Loree Nomination form.

About the Wilson Loree Award

The Wilson Loree award is named after Wilson Loree who retired as Branch Head of Agriculture Business Management after 27 years with Alberta Agriculture, Food and Rural Development. A past director and one of the founders of the Canadian Farm Business Management Council (now Farm Management Canada), he has been cited as “an individual who exemplifies innovation, wisdom, and a constant focus on the farm manager and the farm family.”