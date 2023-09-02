World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is held every year on September 10 to raise awareness that suicide can be prevented. The 2021-2023 theme “Creating Hope Through Action” is a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and aims to inspire light in all of us.

It is estimated that each day in Canada, 12 people end their life and more than 200 make a suicide attempt. Suicide impacts people of all ages and backgrounds. They all have a story.

Suicide Prevention Coalition of Champlain East reconvenes in time for the 2023 WSPD

Due to COVID-19, the work of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Champlain East was limited. In time for this year’s WSPD, the Coalition has reconvened with a mission to increase awareness of and engagement in suicide prevention within our communities to ultimately reduce suicide and its impact. The Coalition is guided by a newly developed strategic action plan. Priorities include education, awareness, and engagement.

Members of the Coalition are people with lived or living experience and partners from health, social, education, and community safety sectors. Together, they envision suicide-safer communities, a ground up approach to changing public attitudes about suicide.

Co-Chairs of the Coalition, Chantal Lalonde, Program Manager at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and Joanne Ledoux-Moshonas, Executive Director at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) of Champlain East, stress that our actions may provide hope to those who are struggling. “Everyone has the potential to save a life,” they say. “Whether you’re a young person, a parent, a friend, a colleague or a neighbour, you can make a difference. Using suicide-safe language is a good place to start.”

Free training to commemorate WSPD

As WSPD approaches, the Coalition invites individuals 15 years of age or older to reserve a seat free of charge in one of two upcoming SafeTALK trainings on a first come, first served basis. SafeTALK helps participants develop suicide alertness and safety connection skills. The free SafeTALK trainings are sponsored by the Coalition and CMHA. For more information about the training, visit the CMHA website.

To register for one of the following trainings, visit the CMHA website before August 31, 2023 at 11:55 p.m.:

Hawkesbury (580 Spence Street), September 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in French

Cornwall (45 Second Street), September 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in English

It’s important to talk about suicide.

When someone talks about suicide or has concern for a loved one, it’s important to take action and seek help quickly. You can get help if you are worried about someone else.

Just as importantly, to be a light for someone, you need to keep your light bright. When your own needs are being met; you are better able to support a loved one and help someone in crisis.

At any time, if you are in a moment of crisis, struggling to understand or cope with suicidal thoughts, or worried about someone else, reach out:

Talk Suicide Canada , call 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645 (text option available 4 p.m. to midnight ET) .

call 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645 (text option available 4 p.m. to midnight ET) Mental Health Crisis Line for individuals 16 years of age or older, call 1-866-996-0991.

Kids Help Phone , call 1-800-668-6868 or Text CONNECT to 686868 .

call 1-800-668-6868 or Text CONNECT to 686868 Child, Youth and Family Crisis Line for young people ages 17 and under or individuals concerned for a young person, call 1-877-377-7775 or chat online.

If you’re in imminent danger call 911 or go to Emergency.

For more information about suicide prevention, visit suicideprevention.ca

For questions about the Coalition, please contact co-chairs Chantal Lalonde, Program Manager at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit at [email protected] or 1-613-933-1375 ext. 1250 and Joanne Ledoux-Moshonas, Executive Director at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) of Champlain East at [email protected] or 1-613-933-5845.