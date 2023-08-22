A group of summer day campers in L’Orignal learned about helping others by contributing to the village’s food bank recently. On August 14, participants in the Champlain Township Summer Camp at École St-Jean-Baptiste visited the food bank and brought donations with them to help with the organization’s work in ensuring no one in the community goes hungry.
About The Author
Review Newsroom
This article was prepared by The Review journalist team. This article may be a press release or a summary of information provided to us.
