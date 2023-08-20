There will be no water for some L’Orignal residents on Monday, August 21, and a boil water advisory will follow the interruption of service.

According to Champlain Township, on Monday, August 21, 2023, a scheduled water main shutdown will take place which will affect residents of L’Orignal on King Street between 1038 King Street to 896 Front Road, as well as all residents and businesses on Marston Street, Wharf Street and Peter Street, from King to Marston inclusively. There will be a “Precautionary Boil Advisory” in place starting Monday and until until the EOHU (Eastern Ontario Health Unit) can release the boil water advisory 2-3 days following the re-opening of the water, and after testing the water is clear of any contaminants.