We hope the Champlain Council will reconsider and advance the idea of creating a heritage inventory of properties, farms, barns and events in our township. Our son, David LeRoy worked for two summers while in high school to evaluate 90 buildings in Vankleek Hill, for the Local Architectural Conservation Advisory Committee (L.A.C.A.C.). These files are with the Vankleek Hill District Historical Society. LET US PROGRESS WITH A CONTINUED HERITAGE INVENTORY. Harvey and Sheila LeRoy St. Eugène

