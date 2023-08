Local food, arts, and crafts combined with Latin music on Saturday, August 12 in Brownsburg. The Town of Brownsburg-Chatham’s first public market of the summer took place near the intersection of rue Principale and rue des Érables. The event also included Latino Fest, which featured a series of Latin music performers from South and Central America.

The next public market in Brownsburg-Chatham, which will include country music, takes place on September 9.

Musicians at Brownsburg-Chatham Latino-Fest. Photo: James Morgan