If you are a fan of the Vankleek Hill Fair, then a visit to the Arbor Gallery during the month of August is a must. There you will find Tales from the County, a wonderful exhibition of rural art by Crystal Beshara, several of whose paintings were inspired by images from the Fair.

“I have a long association with the Vankleek Hill Fair,” Beshara says. “In the early 1980s, I exhibited goats there as part of the 4H Club.” An internationally renowned artist, she grew up in the area, living in Fournier and St. Bernardin. She recently moved back to L’Orignal.

Meet the artist

You can learn more about Beshara’s deep connection to rural life on Saturday, August 19th when she will give a talk at the Arbor Gallery from 1 to 3pm. She will discuss her commitment to preserving heritage, what inspires her and the various techniques she uses to bring her vision to canvas. Visitors can ask questions and explore the extensive exhibition with its scenes from the Vankleek Hill Fair, of animals in the field and the local passion for antique tractors, among other subjects.

Beshara is an international, multi- award winning contemporary realist painter who has exhibited alongside some of North America’s best wildlife artists. She has been drawing and painting since childhood and moves easily between watercolour, oil and dry media. Her work is recognizable for its rich, earth toned palette and emotionally charged, rural narrative.

Tales from the County runs from August 5th to 27th.

Artists! Search your attic!

Irene Ogrizek, chair of the Arbor Gallery’s Library Committee would like to remind the gallery’s artist members to submit images of their work for a three month exhibition in the Champlain Library.

“We are looking for art in any medium around the exhibition theme of Rural Life,:” says Ogrizek. “The work should be for sale and there is no charge for exhibiting.”.

The deadline for submissions is September 1st. Email images to [email protected].

The Arbor Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm, 10am to 4pm on Saturdays during summer. Admission to exhibits is always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.