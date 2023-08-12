Johnny Kirby surprised his father J.D. Kirby with a car to drive in the Vankleek Hill Fair Demolition Derby. J.D. had been traveling with his wife Laura and son Tyler, who was competing in motocross events in Tennessee and southwestern Ontario, and did not have a car to enter in the derby, which takes place at the fair on Saturday, August 19. However, J.D. will get to continue his longtime demolition derby tradition after all. Johnny found a green, 1998 Buick LeSabre in Chesterville for his dad to enter in the derby. The car was on a flatbed trailer at the family’s farm in Chute-à-Blondeau to surprise J.D. when he returned from his trip.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
