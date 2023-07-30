In Ste-Anne-de-Prescott on July 26, the 21st modern-day pilgrimage in honour of Sainte-Anne was modified to include other parishes of the Soleil Levant Pastoral Unit. A delegation from the parishes of St-Eugène, St-Grégoire of Vankleek Hill and Saint-Jean-Baptiste of L’Orignal joined the Sainte-Anne parish for mass and a procession through the streets of the village. During the celebration, photos of grandparents with their grandchildren were shown on the video screen. Two great -granddaughters of the church’s famous artist-decorator, Mr. Toussaint-Xénophone Renaud, were in attendance. The parish presented them with a copy of its lavishly illustrated book on the history and art of the church.

Less known than the great pilgrimage of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, that of Sainte-Anne-de-Prescott takes place in the intimacy of a small, welcoming village located halfway between Ottawa and Montreal. It is the only village named “Sainte-Anne” in Ontario. The first pilgrimage to this church dates back to 1895. It takes place on the Sunday closest to the feast of Sainte-Anne. The faithful who are devoted to this patron saint, of any language or origins, are welcome.

Complete information can be found on Facebook, under “Église Ste-Anne-de-Prescott” or the community web site: www.ste-anne.ca

Submitted photo