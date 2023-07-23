The headstone of Vankleek Hill’s founder and namesake is 196 years old. Simon Vankleek died in 1827 and is buried just west of town in Greenwood Cemetery. The side of the cemetery monument indicating the burial site of Simon Vankleek (1743-1827) is still very legible. The north, west, and south sides of the monument are less legible and more deteriorated from nearly 200 years of weather, but cemetery management says there is no imminent danger to the integrity of the monument.

F. Vankleek Pattee of Scarborough Maine, a descendant of Simon Vankleek recently visited the cemetery and alleged the headstone had been sandblasted. It has not been sandblasted, according to Lisa and Mark Henderson. Lisa is the Secretary-Treasurer and Mark is the Co-Chair of the Greenwood Cemetery Committee, which is responsible for the management and upkeep of the cemetery. Lisa said they keep a close eye on the Vankleek monument because of its importance.

“It’s in very good shape,” she said.

The Henderson’s have found no evidence that the stone was tampered with.

“You can perfectly read it,” Lisa said.

Indeed, the side of the stone explaining it as the burial site of Simon Vankleek is completely legible from the corner of County Roads 10 and 11 (Cassburn Road), where the cemetery is situated.

Lisa explained the cemetery committee has a care and maintenance fund for the upkeep of headstones if no family members are available to provide the funds. However, efforts are always made to enlist assistance from any willing descendants first.

The Henderson’s said they check the Vankleek headstone regularly and have not noticed any significant change in its appearance. They also said the Vankleek monument is not made from granite as many headstones are, but is instead a softer, white sandstone.

Lisa explained that if any descendants of Simon Vankleek are interested, work could be done to overlay the lettering on the headstone in black, so it is more legible.

Greenwood Cemetery is a public cemetery. In Ontario, they are regulated by the Funeral, Burial, and Cremation Services Act, which is administered by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario. The law states how cemeteries are to be managed, maintained, and financed. Public cemeteries, along with those owned and operated by religious organizations, usually have a committee which oversees cemetery management in accordance with the law.

Simon Vankleek monument, Greenwood Cemetery. Photos by James Morgan

South side of monument. West side of monument. North side of monument.