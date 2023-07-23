A man wanted by the Hawkesbury Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment has been arrested in Brockville.

According to the Brockville Police Service, on Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 pm, a man arrived at the front desk of the Brockville Police Station about an unrelated matter. While the 57-year-old man there, officers learned he had a warrant of committal for driving while under suspension. The warrant specifically stated he was to be taken into custody and transported to the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre. The warrant was held by the Hawkesbury OPP. Officers from Hawkesbury went to Brockville and transported the man to Ottawa.