A 14-year-old athlete from Embrun is on his way to an international competition in Germany.

Thomas Levac will be competing as a member of Team Canada at the World Dwarf Games in Cologne, Germany from July 28 to August 6. He will be competing against other youth from the little people community around the world in sports such as track and field, basketball, volleyball, soccer, powerlifting, crossbow, archery, boccia and badminton.

Levac competed at the 2017 World Dwarf Games, which were held closer to home in Guelph, Ontario. He won two medals, a gold and a silver, in floor hockey and shot put.

Levac also plays U15 hockey with average height teammates.

“We have been fundraising, all donations go towards uniform costs, registration fees, equipment, training, travel and accommodations. Thomas will be so proud to represent Team Canada and our beautiful community of Embrun and the region of Prescott-Russell,” said his parents, Josée Savage-Levac and Yvan Levac.

Team Canada for the World Dwarf Games does not receive any funding from the federal, provincial and municipal government. Each athlete is responsible for funding their own costs with sponsors, or fundraising of their choices. The approximate costs for each athlete is 15,000$. Donations may be made at https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/6db7da72-9a53-40ba-a2f8-9697327ba1a8 .