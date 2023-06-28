A group of local French-language Roman Catholic parishes has honoured the laypeople who make so much of parish life possible in the community.

The parishes of the Soleil Levant Pastoral Unit recently celebrated their annual Laypersons Merit ceremony with a mass and banquet. Congratulations to all the volunteers who give generously of their time and energy for their respective parishes. Each year, the pastoral unit also recognizes a teacher and a student who have distinguished themselves through their commitment and involvement in the school and pastoral community.

Left photo: from left to right: Mgr Léo Villeneuve, pastor; Jason Golden, 2023 merit teacher; Liza Sutherland teacher assigned to pastoral care, ESCRH. Submitted photo

