The 2023 Trustee Innovation Award (TIA) winners were recently announced by Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB), showcasing the district’s commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and its positive influence on student learning. Among the winners are staff of schools across Prescott and Russell counties.

At Pleasant Corners Public School near Vankleek Hill, Jennifer Anderson is a teacher who has a significant impact on her students’ lives. Her ability to reach every student through creative, innovative and personalized learning inspires them to pursue their dreams and interests, exemplifies her dedication to their success.

Apartment 217 is a transformative project at Russell High School, led educational assistants Ashley Blanchard, Carley Vanderhulst, Tammy Somers and Kelly Saunders, that has had a profound impact on providing students in the life skills classes with the tools they need to thrive beyond the classroom.

This annual award program recognizes individuals within the UCDSB who demonstrate innovative teaching and work practices. The goal is to incorporate these practices and methods into the educational system, improving the delivery of education and enhancing services that benefit both the school and the community.

Nominations came in from across the district, highlighting inventive practices that engage students in Real-World Learning, foster responsible citizenship beyond the classroom, and emphasize the significance of nourishing the mind and body to optimize learning outcomes. The TIA committee, comprising trustees and district staff, meticulously selected eight winners: five groups and three individuals.

“These educators have demonstrated immense creativity and innovation by embracing the district goals in the pursuit of preparing students for a successful life,” says Corina Parisien, UCDSB Trustee and TIA Committee Chair. “We had many outstanding submissions, which featured a diverse range of projects and initiatives from across the district. With the high calibre of nominations, it made our job as a committee a challenging one. Each individual plays an instrumental role in shaping the minds of tomorrow and making a tangible difference in our world.”

This year’s award recipients were notified during a virtual Microsoft Teams event on June 27. They will receive their awards in person when the new school year starts and their achievements will also be showcased in a video presentation to the Board of Trustees.