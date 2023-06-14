4-H clubs across Ontario have received a significant amount of government funding.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $2.3 million over three years through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) to support 4-H Ontario programming. This funding will allow 4-H Ontario to continue to engage youth interested in a career in the agriculture and agri-food industries.

4-H Ontario provides youth across the province with opportunities to participate in local and provincial initiatives that contribute to their growth and professional development, as well as teach transferable leadership skills. This funding will continue the delivery of 4-H programming, create further learning opportunities for youth and seek to expand the program’s engagement with Indigenous and marginalized communities.

“4-H Ontario is a valuable youth development, community-based program focusing on leadership and life skills that young people will benefit from their entire careers,” said Lisa Thompson, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs. “This investment will ensure 4-H Ontario can continue building future community and business owners, foster greater appreciation and pride of our rural communities and agriculture and food sectors, while creating a learning environment outside of the classroom where 4-H members can learn by doing,” Thompson added.

Under the funding agreement, investments will be made in a variety of 4-H programming areas. These include:

Support for local initiatives to increase awareness of careers in agriculture;

Provincial youth leadership development efforts;

Engaging diverse communities including underrepresented and Indigenous youth about 4-H Ontario programs;

Improving the capacity to train and onboard volunteer workers for the organization;

And developing and distributing curriculum resources.

About 6,000 youth currently enrolled in 4-H clubs across Ontario will benefit from the funding.

In Eastern Ontario, there are 4-H associations in Prescott County, Russell County, Glengarry County, Stormont County, and Carleton County. In Prescott County and Glengarry County, there are 4-H square dance clubs. Russell County 4-H clubs are an Outdoors Club and a Dairy Club. Stormont County 4-H clubs include those focusing on calves, maple syrup, and baking.