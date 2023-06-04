A small, but very fortunate audience enjoyed a performance by singer-songwriter Alan Gerber on Thursday, June 1 at the Arbor Gallery in Vankleek Hill. Originally from Chicago, but now living in Val-David, Gerber’s high-energy blues and folk songs and performance easily keep audiences entertained. His rapport with the audience and great sense of humour added to the enjoyment of his show.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
