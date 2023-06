A small, but very fortunate audience enjoyed a performance by singer-songwriter Alan Gerber on Thursday, June 1 at the Arbor Gallery in Vankleek Hill. Originally from Chicago, but now living in Val-David, Gerber’s high-energy blues and folk songs and performance easily keep audiences entertained. His rapport with the audience and great sense of humour added to the enjoyment of his show.

Accept

We've placed cookies on your device to improve your browsing experience. They're safe and don't contain sensitive information. If you want, you can change your cookies through your browser settings. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume you're ok to receive all cookies on The Review website. For more information view our privacy policy.