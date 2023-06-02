One man was airlifted to hospital and two others treated for minor injuries following a collision in North Glengarry on May 31.

Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SDG) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), assisted by Technical Traffic Collision (TTCI) and Reconstructionist officers, continue their investigation of a serious collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle which occurred on May 31, shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Athol Road North Glengarry Township.

As a result of the collision, a 52-year-old male motorcycle driver was air lifted by Ornge to the Ottawa Civic Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two occupants of the motor vehicle were treated at scene.

Anyone with information on the above incident is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.