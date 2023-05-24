Canada Day weekend means festival weekend in Hawkesbury.

After a highly successful debut in 2022, the Festival Multiculturel de Hawkesbury/Hawkesbury Multicultural Festival is returning in 2023. Three days of multicultural music and other activities are planned from Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1.

This year, nearly a hundred artists, mainly francophone, will perform on the two outdoor stages and at other cultural stops in the heart of town. Kids will also be able to enjoy the festival at the family zone.

The two outdoor stages will be located downtown at Place des pionniers. Food trucks and the family zone will be set up nearby on Main Street. A third stage will be located at Deja-Vu Restaurant and Bar on Main Street East.

The festival’s opening ceremony takes place on Thursday, June 29. Headlining opening act, Radio Radio, is on stage later that evening.

Friday, June 30 includes a series of topnotch local talent including Marven James, Steven Levac, and Manon Seguin. That evening, Zachary Richard and Claude Dubois will perform.

Saturday, July 1 is Canada Day. Performers that day include Folklofolie, The Squirrel’s Nuts, and Les Roadies. Of course, in true Hawkesbury tradition, there will be a Canada Day fireworks display that night at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be let off from Cyr de Lasalle Park, but the best viewing place is Confederation Park on Chenail Island.

For the complete schedule of the 2023 Festival Multiculturel de Hawkesbury/Hawkesbury Multicultural Festival, go to: vivreahawkesbury.ca/festivalmulticulturel.

The festival is presented as part of Hawkesbury’s participation as a Communauté francophone accueillante/Welcoming Francophone Community, which seeks to encourage francophone immigration and multiculturalism in Hawkesbury.