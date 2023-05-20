The Ontario government is allowing more private sector involvement in the provision of public health care services, and an organization that watches health care in the province wants to hear from citizens on the issue.

The Ontario Health Coalition is administering its own province-wide, citizen-led referendum on the issue of privatization of health care in Ontario. The coalition opposes increased private sector involvement in public healthcare.

Residents of the Province of Ontario over the age of 16 are eligible to vote in the coalition’s referendum.

Voting is on on-line until May 27, or at selected in-person locations on May 26 and 27 in Ottawa, and the Cornwall area. Details are available at: www.publichospitalvote.com .