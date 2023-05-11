UPDATED AT 3:01 p.m. on May 11, 2023

One police officer is dead and two remain in hospital following in incident in Bourget early in the morning of Thursday, May 11.

Sergeant Eric Mueller died as a result of the injuries in an Ottawa hospital.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers from the Russell County Detachment were called to a disturbance at a property on Laval Street/County Road 2 at the eastern edge of Bourget following a report that someone had heard a gunshot. Three officers arrived at the scene and all three of them were shot by an individual in the home. The other two officers are recovering. One individual has been taken into custody by the OPP in connection with the incident.

On Thursday morning, the OPP assured the public there was no risk to their safety.

Meanwhile, residents of Bourget are shocked by what happened in their usually quiet, friendly community. Some knew something bad had happened early in the morning when their sleep was disrupted.

Robin said she woke up after 3 a.m. sensing something dangerous had happened nearby. She locked the door and went back to bed.

“The lights (from police vehicles) woke me up, like I’m sure they woke up everybody in this town,” said a woman who works in the village’s grocery store.

A customer said her children had met Sergeant Mueller before and liked him.

Diane Berthelotte heard the noise just after 2 a.m.

“It woke me up,” she said.

Berthelotte moved to Bourget in the fall of 2022. She described the tragic situation as “too close to home.”

“It’s so sad,” commented resident Lynne Champagne who was cycling near police roadblock that had been set up near the scene.

“It’s quite the tragedy,” Champagne said.

“The poor families,” the cops and all, we don’t’ expect this sort of thing,” remarked resident Serge Marcil. He said Bourget is normally a

quiet community.

In Toronto on Thursday morning, Members of Provincial Parliament (MPP) led by Glengarry-Prescott and Russell MPP Stéphane Sarrazin, observed a minute of silence in remembrance of Mueller in the Ontario legislature.

“It is heartbreaking to hear of this kind of situation happening in our riding. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Mueller and their family. I wish the two officers who were wounded a full recovery and send our thoughts to their families,” Sarrazin said.

United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) Warden Normand Riopel issued a statement of regional solidarity on Thursday. Flags at the UCPR Administrative Office in L’Orignal had been lowered to half mast.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Sergeant Mueller’s family, colleagues, and friends,

highlight the courage of the Police Officers involved in this event, and offer my full support to the residents of Bourget,” said Riopel,

“The community of Prescott and Russell is behind you at this very difficult time.”

In Ottawa on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to what happened in Bourget police

officers being killed in the line of duty is happening “far too often,” and “has to stop.”