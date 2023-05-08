Last week saw significant flooding on both the Ottawa River and Rivière du Nord, but now the water level is going down.

Flooding was common on properties and roads on both sides of the Ottawa River. In Lachute and St-André-d’Argenteuil, there was serious flooding in streets and rural areas.

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, levels and flows continue to decline slowly in all locations along the main stem of the Ottawa River. With the forecast of sunny weather and little precipitation, levels are expected to continue declining over the coming week. For the Ottawa-Gatineau to Grenville-Hawkesbury reach, levels are expected to decline between 30 and 40 centimetres (one foot to 1.3 feet) over the next four days.