Vankleek Hill & District Historical Society Prepares for New Season

At its recent annual general meeting, the Vankleek Hill Historical Society took the opportunity to reflect on the past and look forward to upcoming journey forward.

This past year, the Historical Society has been involved in many community events including the Historic Costume Display at the Creating Centre, a Windsor Steak Night Fundraiser, the Vankleek Hill Remembrance Day Service and the Vankleek Hill Christmas Porch Tour.

The Historical Society also spearheaded the Hope 225 initiative celebrating the 225th anniversary of the town of Vankleek Hill, and “hope” to symbolize looking forward post pandemic. The Review hosted a supplement of Hope 225 with historic images from the Museum archives and text on various themes of the history of Vankleek Hill.

The Historical Society also manages the Vankleek Hill Museum which is open throughout the summer with the assistance of volunteers and summer students.

The new executive for the Vankleek and District Historical Society is as follows: Gary Barton – Past President, Debbie Hall – President, Ben Martin – Vice President, Valerie Allen – Secretary, Ida MacDuff Everest – Treasurer, Michelle Landriault – Registrar, and Directors: J. Denis Seguin, Harvey LeRoy, Alice Higginson MacLaurin, David Chamberlain.

The Society thanked and recognized outgoing directors Naomi Mahon and Norman MacCrimmon.

In 2023, the Historical Society will be focusing on the following priorities: Increasing membership, Indigenous display, Partnership with the Vankleek Hill and Merchants’ Association for tourism and the building restoration.

More information about the historical society, including how to become a member, and online access to walking tours of the town that can be printed at home can be found at: www.vankleek.ca.